The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) will be undergoing a major reorganisation as the federal government has approved a new organisational structure for the agency.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, will unveil the new structure during a two-day strategic management meeting of the FIRS in Abuja.

In a statement issued by the special adviser on media to the FIRS chairman, Dare Adekanmbi, it was revealed that the aim of the meeting “is to ensure that all directors are fully informed and aligned with the strategic direction of the agency.”

Adekanmbi said: “The retreat will also engage with external stakeholders in government, professional bodies, and the organized private sector to discuss the renewed and refocused strategy of the FIRS.”

The theme of the strategic retreat is “Reimagining Tax Administration for Equity and Economic Growth.”

According to him “the chairman of the FIRS, Zacch Adedeji, has been spearheading a radical transformation in the values of the agency since assuming office. His vision is to make the FIRS more taxpayer-centric and a well-suited revenue-collecting agency.”

He said this approach has led to a significant overhaul of the agency’s organisational and management structures, as well as a re-engineering of tax processes to support taxpayers in fulfilling their civil obligations.

The new organisational structure is expected to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in revenue collection, ensuring a modernised tax administration that is equitable and growth-oriented.

The strategic management meeting will provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the new structure and its implications for their roles.

With this approval from the federal government, the FIRS is poised to continue its transformation journey to contribute to the economic growth and development of the nation.