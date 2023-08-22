Finance Minister and coordinating minister of the Economy Mr Wale Edun , assumed office on Monday with the assurance of working towards cushioning the impact of inconveniences caused by the removal of fuel subsidy and exchange rate unification.

The Minister says there is a need to deliver on set targets as the president already set the ball rolling by way of policy measures.

On the other hand the newly appointed Information , Culture , creative economy and Tourism ministers have also pledged commitment to the non oil sector’s growth.

The new Minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the Nigerian economy, Wale Edun arrives the finance ministry’s headquarters.

He is received by principal officers and heads of agencies under the ministry.

The Minister’s first port of call is meeting with key staff to intimate them on the need for team work towards actualizing set targets.

Several kilometers from here are the Ministries of Information and National Orientation, Arts and Culture as well creative economy and Tourism , where newly appointed ministers are also set to hit the ground running.

Their focus centers on aligning with the president’s renewed hope agenda, with focus on revenue generation , improved non-oil export and changing the narrative of the country’s poor global perception.

And in the health ministry, the new minister, who once served in the capacity of minister of state, is glad about the inclusion of the social welfare component to the institution’s responsibilities as it indicates the president really cares about the citizen’s living conditions.

The commitment here is improving on the nations poor health indices.

The Minister’s assumption of office follows an earlier oath taking exercise at the presidential villa, where the president charged them to hit the ground running as public expectations form them are high.