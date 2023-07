The special adviser to the president on monetary policy, Wale Edun says president Tinubu will keep to his promise on reviving the economy.

For Mr Wale edun the stability of the economy is very important and critical to employment and creation of jobs in eradicating poverty which the president is committed to.

The special adviser on monetary policy noted that the immediate effect of those policy caused the spike in prices , but the president is committed in fulfilling his promise.