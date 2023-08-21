Minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the economy Mr Wale Edun says he will work towards ensuring that the temporary inconveniences occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy and exchange rate unification are alleviated.

He made this known in a brief remark, after assuming office following an earlier oath taking exercise at the presidential villa.

He says there is a need to deliver on set targets as the president already set the ball rolling by way of policy measures.

The Minister, who is grateful for the opportunity to serve, thanked staff of the ministry for their warm reception as well as his predecessor Zainab Ahmed, whom he says he will build on her successes while in office.

The ministry’s staff told Mr Edun his coming was strongly anticipated considering his wealth of experience and antecedent in the financial sector.

They told him they were initially unhappy when he was appointed special adviser to the president on monetary policy as they felt that meant he would no longer be appointed their minister.