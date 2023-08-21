The newly sworn-in Attorney General of the federation and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi has resumed duty at the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Meeting with the heads of parastatals under the ministry the AGF warns against insubordination of any kind

He noted that President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda is centred around the justice system and as such the ministry must act in accordance with the rule of law.

There will be a lot of reforms in the justice sector as things will be done by the books

Mr Fagbemi is the 24th Attorney general of the federation