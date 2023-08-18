Residents in Kwara State are hopeful that the incoming Attorney-general and minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) will be able to effectively bring in the necessary reforms to the law and justice administration of the country.

Prince Lateef Fagbemi, Senior Advocate of Nigeria was born in 1959 to the Fagbemi royal family of Ijagbo, Oyun local government area of Kwara state.

He showed interest in the legal profession right from childhood as explained by his elder brother, Prince Ayo Fagbemi.

He became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria at the same time with the late Bola Ige though at a tender age of 36 after spending just only 10 years at the bar.

Lateef Fagbemi is not a politician and his appointment as the minister of justice designate is seen as purely based on merit.

A former chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ilorin Branch, Ayoola Akande, is the Director of Public Prosecution, Kwara state ministry of justice.

He believes Prince Fagbemi will make a good Attoney-general and minister of justice but wants him to reform the nation’s outdated laws.

His appointment is equally hailed by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi who believes Lateef Fagbemi will not disappoint.