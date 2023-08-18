Taka-Lafia is a Community in Karu Local Government of Nasarawa where Thirty-nine Persons including Two Reverends of Evangelical Church Winning All, were killed.

Three months after, Authorities of the Local Government is resettling locals back to their community.

TVC News Correspondent, Godwin Agwam was part of the trip to the community.

A visit on motorcycle to the remote and agrarian community of Taka-Lafia in Karu Local Government of Nasarawa State.

It takes about 1hour, 30 mins to journey to Taka-Lafia when coming from Gitata a community in Karu Local Government of Nasarawa State

From first hand experience, this journey is not for the faint-hearted)

This burnt houses is what is left of the community after a mind-boggling attack on that ill-fated day, in the dead of the night by suspected killer herdsmen.

The debris are evidence that 39 persons were killed and some burnt to death by the attackers.

Even the economic trees were not spared in this destructive attack.

The crises which occurred in May was sparked by the killing of a herdsman who invaded a farmland of farmers in the nearby community of Gitata.

The invasion led to the killing of two clergymen from the Evangelical Church Winning All(ECWA).

This building in its fallow state, was the church that one of the deceased clergymen superintended.

His home has now become a shadow of itself as family members only visit intermittently for fear of the unknown.

These scars on the neck and hand of Achinda Sabo, a vigilante officer in the community are a constant reminder of an experience, too difficult to forget.

He narrates his ordeal in the hand of the attackers.

Three months after, the people of Taka-Lafia are returning back to their community to stay amid tight security.

This is courtesy of the efforts of the Karu Local Council Authority and they assure that peace has returned to the community.

The Returnees are delighted to resettle in their ancestral land.

Biyaya Fidelis, is one of the Returnees whose five children have been out of school and parts of her house burnt as a result of the crises.

She commends efforts the local government council but wants more to be done.

These security personnel will remain in the community until peace is completely restored.