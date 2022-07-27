Nasarawa govt flags of construction of 25,000 housing units in Karu LG

The Nasarawa State Government has flagged off the construction of twenty-five thousand Housing units in Karu Local Government of the state.

The Project which is in partnership with Domak Shelters Limited would be grouped into eleven estates and will occupy one thousand hectares of land.

The shortage in affordable accommodation is already posing a threat to residents of the area and the state government is not oblivious of this.

To curb these challenges, the Nasarawa State Government has been partnering with investors for the provision of housing in the area.

This recent project with Domak Shelters will see 25,000 housing units built for residents of the area.

Chairman Domak Group, Kingsley Mike Azonobi, assured of their commitment to see to the success of the project.

Locals of Karu are optimistic that the project would bring the much desired development to their domain.

Karu is a local government in Nasarawa State and the gateway to the federal capital territory, Abuja.

The project when completed would address the housing needs of residents of Karu and decongest the city centre.