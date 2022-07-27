SMEDAN begins entrepreneurship training for youths in Katsina

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has begun a one-week entrepreneurship program for youths in Katsina as part of its national business skills development strategy for 2022.

This is one of the projects launched by SMEDAN to effectively engage a large number of youths around the country.

The project’s overall goal is to increase youth entrepreneurship and job creation potential.

After a thorough screening process, a large number of unemployed youths in Katsina are pleased to be accepted for this batch of training organised by SMEDAN.

Over 90 youths are expected to benefit from the scheme in Katsina alone, while 3000 youths are targeted across the country.

The trainees will learn how to start up tailoring and other ventures in order to become independent.

The initiative is intended to train participants and provide resettlement packages after the week-long exercise.

The Katsina state government appreciated the gesture and promised to work closely with the organisation.

Director of enterprise monitoring SMEDAN Monday Ewan said the vocational skills and empowerment was an added advantage as the organisation will do all in its power to train and empower Nigerian youths.