Minister meets airline operators over rising cost of air ticket

Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika has met with the Airline Operators of Nigeria on finding solutions to problems of rising cost as well as scarcity of the aviation fuel and forex for the industry’s operations.

The minister assured the operators that he would meet with relevant agencies of government on improving availability of the jet a1 and forex for the operators.

The operators say they are satisfied with existing efforts by the authorities to address their concerns and hope that lasting solutions would be found in addressing issues, that make it difficult for them to stay in business.

The minister ruled out the possibility of a bail out , which he feels is unnecessary at the moment.

The airlines have consistently cried out against the rising cost of the aviation fuel, which has risen above nine hundred and fifty naira per liter and sought urgent intervention by government to help the situation.