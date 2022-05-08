Airline operators reconsidering shutdown decision-Aviation ministry

Airline operators are reviewing their decision to withdraw flight services from tomorrow, Monday, the Ministry of Aviation announced on Sunday.

The ministry in a press release signed by the Special Assistant to the Minister, James Odawudu, said Ibom Air, Green Africa Airlines, Arik, Dana and some others having given indications that they will carry on with their normal flight schedules.

Ibom Air had yesterday expressed willingness to continue operations via its social media handles.

The ministry hopes that the a few hesitant operators will consider the dire implications of the planned action for businesses and individuals and also rethink their decision .

It also dispelled rumors that the planned withdrawal of flight services is politically motivated, stating that the decision is purely commercial in nature, as the operators are private businesses responding to market forces while requesting government intervention to continue operations.

The Ministry added that it has always made conscious efforts to assist and promote the operational interests of the airlines , some of which includes facilitating a meeting between the airlines and the President, following which they got several concessions, including duty-free importation of aircrafts, engines, spare parts and components.

It also said it assisted them in engaging the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to resolve issues of access to Foreign Exchange (FOREX) for their operations, as well as the NNPC in exploring ways to ensure the availability of Aviation fuel (JET A1) through importation from major Marketers at affordable prices, while also securing their access to N4 billion in bail-out funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry assured foreign airlines operating in the country that all requisite logistics and services for their operations remain in place as usual and that no disruptions whatsoever should be envisaged.

It called on the airlines to commit to undisrupted flight services nationwide while the Ministry , in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders, continues with ongoing efforts at finding a lasting solution to the challenges of aviation fuel availability and affordability.