Protesting aviation workers in Nigeria have continued their warning strike in Lagos for the second day in a row.

This time, the workers did not block access roads to the international and domestic wings of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, they held a procession round the terminals over unfair labour practice in the aviation sector.

They staged a protest, blocking major access roads leading to the international and domestic wings of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, over unfair labour practice in the sector.

Workers in the aviation industry in Nigeria resumed duty after observing a warning strike that lasted two days.

Some of their grievances include non-release of the reviewed Condition of Service, as negotiated between the four aviation agencies and government, more than seven years ago.

Other grievances of the workers include non-implementation of minimum wage consequential adjustments and arrears for the Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NiMet since 2019 and the planned demolition of agency buildings in Lagos, for an airport city project by the Minister of Aviation.

During an interview, the leaders of the aviation unions, including the National Union of Air Transport Employees, the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreation Services Employees said workers will begin an indefinite strike, if the Federal Government refused to grant their demands.

It will be recalled that the aviation ministry urged workers to resume duty, as the warning strike will lead to economic losses, affect flight schedules and negatively impact the country’s global rating.