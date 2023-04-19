Some Ondo State residents, including the National Vice Chairman South West of the All Progressives Congress, Isaacs Kekemeke, have begun planning an agenda for President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration.

They want the president elect to focus on promotion of unity, job creation, infrastructural development and promotion of vibrant economic policies.

The 2023 Presidential Election was a three horse race between the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and the Labour Party.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC emerged victorious, after polling more than 8 million votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of LP.

With the swearing in date for the President-elect approaching, some Nigerians have started setting the agenda for Tinubu.

One of them is the National Voce Chairman of the APC, Isaacs Kekemeke.

Kekemeke wants the president-elect to address the issue of oil subsidy, foreign exchange crisis and focus on boosting the economy.

He also wants him to put in place a cabinet that will be made up of capable hands.

Others also want Tinubu to address the transport sector and create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths.

As the inauguration date approaches, citizens look forward to a new administration in the country.