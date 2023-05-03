President-Elect, Bola Tinubu was in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital earlier today Wednesday May 3, 2023 to inaugurate some projects in the state.



Tinubu, who was in the state at the instance of Governor Nyesom Wike, was received by the governor and his entourage at about 10:03 am in the morning at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as well as the governors of Jigawa, Oyo, Ebonyi, Kwara, Imo, amongst others accompanied Tinubu to the function.

Advertisement

Governor Wike’s entourage included National and State Assembly members, local government chairmen and government appointees.

The President-elect will also be hosted at a state banquet later in the evening.

The governor had in a state broadcast on Tuesday declared Wednesday as a holiday, appealing to Rivers residents to come out en masse to welcome the President-Elect.