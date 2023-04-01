President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the president-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu have been urged not to scrap the Presidential Amnesty Program but to expand it to better a lot of less privileged youths in the Niger Delta region.

This was relayed by some key players as they commend the Interim Administration of Major General Barry Ndiomu (Retired) for a job well done in his six months in office.

Since its inception in 2009, the Presidential Amnesty Program has become a key government agency in the provision of educational scholarship, training, and empowerment of Niger Delta ex-agitators to end militancy and sustain peace in the oil-rich region

After being appointed in September 2022, as the interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Program, Major General Barry Ndiomu (Retired) Brought a new vista of hope to the program as he focuses on periodic consultation and engagement with critical key players and regular payments of stipends to ex-agitators.

Also floating a Cooperative Society that would enable the ex-agitators to have easy access to funds to establish Small and Medium Scale Enterprises were also some of the moves being commended by opinion leaders

The implementation of the new roadmap requires more time, and it is believed that the expansion of the program by the Federal Government will effect real change in the region

Pinowei Diri (fake name) is among over 300 beneficiaries of the PAP and has set his sights on more accomplishments

More partnerships with oil multinationals in making the program succeed will in turn increase oil production and maintain the peace in the Niger Delta.