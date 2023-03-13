The president elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to work tirelessly towards addressing the country’s setbacks as soon as he is sworn into office.

The Financial Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, FCT branch, Yomi Fatimehin who gave the advice also wants the president-elect to repeat the positive changes he made in Lagos in terms of revenue generation and development.

He urged Asiwaju to give Christians key positions in his government.

The recently conducted presidential elections in the country, saw Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerging president- elect.

Ahead of his inauguration in May, the executive member of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria’s Abuja chapter , says his track record achievements as governor of Lagos state shows he is the right man for the job.

He however seeks that the president-elect works towards ensuring that key legislative positions are occupied by Christians for the purpose of inclusiveness.

The clergy as well advised that critical sectors of the economy including insecurity be prioritised to effect the kind of change needed in the country at this time.

He as well seeks that youths, which make up the bulk of the country’s population be actively engaged in the governance as well as national growth and development process.

Church leaders are advised to avoid partisan politics and refrain from being acting in ways that portray them of being anti- government

Ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial polls, the clergy seeks that security agencies be on top of their game to prevent violence and allow for peaceful, free and fair polls.