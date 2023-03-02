The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC has met with president-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at his its residence in Abuja.

National chairman of the ruling party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu led members of the committee to meet the president-elect.

This is the first meeting and a congratulatory visit by the party’s working committee after INEC declared Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu winner of the 2023 presidential election

on Wednesday.

The visit is also coming a day after Asiwaju Bola Tinubu received the certificate of return as president-elect and thereafter traveled to Daura, Katsina state to present it before President Muhammadu Buhari.