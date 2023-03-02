The U.S government and the government of Croatia have agreed on a partnership that includes economic and energy cooperation.

The Croatian. Prime Minister Andre H Blandkovich and the U.S Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm have confirmed plans of further strengthening of ties between both countries.

The meeting strategic ability to contribute to Europe’s energy Security in the change Global circumstances caused by the Russian aggression against Ukraine

Croatia has been making significant investments in renewable energy sources to create conditions for a cleaner and more diverse Energy Future.

The U.S Secretary of Energy Grand Homme is visiting visiting Zagreb to attend the fourth ministerial meeting of the partnership for transatlantic energy and climate cooperation which comprises 24th Central and East European countries.