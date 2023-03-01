The Coordinator, All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council in the north west Zone who doubles as the of Governor of Zamfara State Bello Matawalle Congratulates the president – elect of the federal Republic of Nigeria, Nigeria Bola Ahmad Tinubu and his vice Kashim Shatima over their victory at the just concluded Presidential election

Governor Matawalle described the emergence of Tinubu/Shettima as true reflection of the will of the people and express optimism that the team will renewed the hope of the common man

He adds that the APC remains the grassroots political party Nigerians can always rely upon, noting that the Electioneering Campaigns by Asiwaju across the country offered him the opportunity to understand what Nigerians are passing through

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Director Strategic Communications,

APC Presidential Campaign Council, North West Zone Dr. Anas Sani Anka

The statement adds that the Incoming administration will work hard to address the lingering security challenges especially banditry, Kidnapping, Cattle rustling and other crime head on and restore the lost glory of the Northern region

” I am very sure that the incoming President will work hard to tackle banditry head on and restore the lost glory of our region” Gov. Matawalle.

“Tinubu and indeed the APC is Committed to solving Nigeria’s problem with relative ease” He added.

The North West APC PCC Coordinator thanked all party members, supporters and Nigerians especially from the North West region for believing in the APC and assures that the Tinubu led administration will do its best to ensure that the North West Zone and the Country at large do not regret voting the APC

Mr. Matawalle further applaud his colleagues the Governors of the North West Geo-political Zone and all stakeholders for their contributions to the success of Tinubu/Shatima Ticket.

“Again, I wish to thank millions of Nigerians who stood behind the ruling APC and worked hard to ensure it’s Victory”.

APC PCC REJECTS CALLS FOR CANCELLATION OF ELECTION

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has rejected the calls by the Peoples Democratic Party, the Labour Party and a faction of the African Democratic Congress for the resignation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu and the cancellation of the results from the National Assembly Elections.

The All Progressives Congress presidential Campaign Council in a press conference on Tuesday called to counter the calls made by the opposition parties in a news briefing disclosed that the presidential and National Assembly elections were credible enough.

Spokesman for the APC campaign council, Festus Keyamo, said it was “legally wrong” to call for the altering of the electoral process when the results had not even been declared officially.

Festus Keyamo said “They actually called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to intervene; to interfere with the process.

He added that “First of all, those demands are not possible under the law,”.

The PDP, LP, and a faction within the ADC in a joint press conference earlier on Tuesday, in Abuja, had alleged that the February 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections were marred with violence, rigging and intimidation of voters.

The parties during the conference demanded the conduct of fresh elections, and asked the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, to resign because of what they said is a lack of trust in him.

Mr Keyamo who also doubles as the Minister of State for Labour and Employment said that the request by the opposition parties were totally against the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, adding that the results collated by the state returning officers could not be tampered with by the INEC chairman.

According to Keyamo “When they (the results) come to the national collation centre, the national chairman has no power under the law to review what all those returning officers have done,”.

He disclosed that all complaints should have been resolved at the ward, local government area and state levels as against the grandstanding at the National Collation Centre.

Mr Keyamo a Senior Advocate of Nigeria said only the election tribunal has the power to interfere with the process.

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council asked the aggrieved parties to approach the court if they had cases they want addressed and stop the grandstanding trying to disrupt the process.

