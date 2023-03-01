Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC family nationwide on the victory at the polls.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the Governor called the victory of Asiwaju Tinubu “truly deserving and a reassuring message that Nigerians ultimately value great antecedents, clear vision, national unity and security, and development over other partisan considerations”.

He added: “This is a victory for national unity, as had been preached by the Progressive Governors and other statesmen across the country. It is a vote of confidence in the capacity of the President-elect to build on the great strides of President Muhammadu Buhari especially in the area of infrastructure, address some key national questions in line with global best practices, and build a stronger and more competitive economy. I have no doubt that Asiwaju, a great team player, will hit the ground running, helped by his experience, rich network, great understanding of all the burning issues and assisted by an array of patriots, including the resourceful Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, who would prioritise national security and development over every other thing.

“I congratulate our party leader President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for his leadership and courage, which have seen our party to this electoral victory. I join our party leadership to thank the people of Nigeria, especially my good people of Kwara State, for the confidence they have again reposed in the APC to continue to lead Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth. We do not take it for granted.

“This, indeed, is the time for everyone, irrespective of partisan affiliations, to join hands with the president-elect to build a stronger nation.”

North West APC PCC Congratulates President – Elect, Bola Tinubu

The Coordinator, All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council in the north west Zone who doubles as the of Governor of Zamfara State Bello Matawalle Congratulates the president – elect of the federal Republic of Nigeria, Nigeria Bola Ahmad Tinubu and his vice Kashim Shatima over their victory at the just concluded Presidential election

Governor Matawalle described the emergence of Tinubu/Shatima as true reflection of the will of the people and express optimism that the team will renewed the hope of the common man

He adds that the APC remains the grassroots political party Nigerians can always rely upon, noting that the Electioneering Campaigns by Asiwaju across the country offered him the opportunity to understand what Nigerians are passing through

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Director Strategic Communications,

APC Presidential Campaign Council,

North West Zone Dr. Anas Sani Anka

The statement adds that the Incoming administration will work hard to address the lingering security challenges especially banditry, Kidnapping, Cattle rustling and other crime head on and restore the lost glory of the Northern region

“The rigorous campaign tours of Nigeria made by Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shattima offered them the opportunity to know the problems of this country and was also a clear reflection of the fact that APC remains the grassroots party Nigerians can always rely upon” Gov. Matawalle Said.

” I am very sure that the incoming President will work hard to tackle banditry head on and restore the lost glory of our region” Gov. Matawalle.

“Tinubu and indeed the APC is Committed to solving Nigeria’s problem with relative ease” He added.

The North West APC PCC Coordinator thanked all party members, supporters and Nigerians especially from the North West region for believing in the APC and assures that the Tinubu led administration will do its best to ensure that the North West Zone and the Country at large do not regret voting the APC

Mr. Matawalle further applaud his colleagues the Governors of the North West Geo-political Zone and all stakeholders for their contributions to the success of Tinubu/Shatima Ticket.

“Again, I wish to thank millions of Nigerians who stood behind the ruling APC and worked hard to ensure it’s Victory”.