President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, has informed the business community of the present administration’s commitment to policy consistency and an improved business climate in order to attract investments.

He stated this while receiving a delegation from Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) led by the Global Upstream Director, Ms Zoe Yujnovic, at the State House in Abuja.

The SPDC’s offer for further investments in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry was welcomed by President Tinubu, who added that these investments are more important than ever for the government to be able to fulfill its promises.

President Tinubu reiterated that Nigeria is ready for business, assuring the Shell management and other investors of his administration’s willingness to maintain an open-door policy and address their concerns.

He also stated that his administration was eradicating all types of barriers in order to make Nigeria an appealing investment location.

Addressing the President earlier, Ms Yujnock praised the Tinubu presidency’s “incredibly strong start” and expressed hope that the government’s “bold” initiatives will restore Nigeria’s pride of place as an investment destination.

Yujnock stated that SPDC was eager to invest billions of dollars in the country, particularly in gas and deep-water assets.

She stated that Nigeria remains a significant investment country for the corporation due to the two entities’ long history and the prospects of the country’s oil and gas sector.