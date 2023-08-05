Experts in the agriculture sector have called on Nigerian farmers to combine the various climate adaptation strategies, to increase their income and boost food security for the teeming population.

They stated this in Makurdi at a stakeholders meeting on Pre- Profiling for Climate Smart Agriculture in Benue state.

Climate-smart agriculture (CSA) addresses climate change challenges in the agricultural sector

CSA simultaneously achieves the three critical goals of responding to climate change which is Productivity, Adaptation and mitigation.

Benue State is also a major producer of livestock, including cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, and poultry.

Agriculture is a major source of employment and income in Benue State, engaging well over 75% of the working population.

Climate change trends in Benue are expected to increase the risk and intensity of flooding through increased frequency and intensity of heavy rainfall events.

The stakeholder validation meeting on climate smart profiling is aimed at addressing these issues.

Participants shared how they can be affected.

This is a milestone as Benue State joins the league of first 7 states to achieve the profiling of Climate Smart Agriculture.