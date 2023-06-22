Experts in the field of environment and agriculture have called on farmers and investors to combine climate adoption strategies to boost production and increase their income.

The call was made at the stakeholders workshop on the climate adaptation support program in Makurdi, Benue state.

Agriculture is very sensitive to weather and climate. It also relies heavily on land water and other natural resources that climates affects.

Benue State being the food basket of the nation faces significant production limitations due to a variety of climate factors particularly the Perennial flooding in the States.

This is why Nigeria’s agricultural policy experts have conveyed a workshop on climate smart profiling for Benue State.

The workshop on climate smart farming covers both food crop and livestock farming.