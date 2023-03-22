President Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has travelled out of the Country for Lesser Hajj preparatory to the Ramadan Fasting.

After a very exhaustive campaign and election season, President-elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has travelled abroad to rest and plan his transition programme ahead of May 29, 2023 inauguration.

The President-elect left the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja for Europe on Tuesday night.

The President-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan Fasting that begins Thursday.

While away, the President-elect will also use the opportunity to plan his transition programme.

He is expected back in the country soon.

We enjoin the media to stop publishing rumours and unsubstantiated claims and to always seek clarifications from our office.

My Election into Kwara Assembly a bit late – Motunrayo Shittu

The Journey to the Kwara State House of Assembly for newly elected member, Rukayat Motunrayo Shittu, according to her was laced with a lot challenges which she was able to overcome.

Rukayat Motunrayo Shittu popularly known as RMS made this disclosure while speaking exclusively with TVC News Breakfast Show Crew on Wednesday.

She said the hurdles started from the moment she won the House of Assembly primary for Owode Onire State Constituency of the Asa Local Government area of Kwara State.

She expressed her delight at the fact it all turned out well with the case starting from the Federal High Court all the way to the Supreme Court where she eventually triumphed.

She said the matter is no longer seen by her and her supporters due to the fact everything thing eventually went well with here victory at the polls.

Going philosophical, She said life itself is full of challenges and that no one will reach a higher height without facing any challenges.

She described all she went through the course of her journey from a online journalist to an elected member of the Kwara State House of Assembly as what is needed to attain greatness.

On how she was able to garner the required support to emerge as a member elect in the Kwara State House of Assembly during the polls considering the kind of Society her Ilorin homestead is, She disclosed that She needed to put in a lot of hardwork through the party structure, the Youth, the old and every segment of the Society having lived with them.

She added that patriarchy or gender bias no longer resonate that hard in the State with the State Governor having led from the front and set the pace to ensure gender inclusiveness which has helped somebody like her.

She said the fact she got elected at 26 is even a bit late in relation to the Not Too Young To Run Bill which stipulates 25 as the age at which the Youth should start aspiring for leadership Positions.

On the issues which will be her focus at the State House of Assembly, She said the State Government has done very well but that as Oliver Twist the people will continue to ask for more, which is according to her is normal.

She promised to leverage on International opportunities to help the people of her constituency so as to ease the burden on government and empower her constituents.

She disclosed that opportunities abound out there for all residents of Kwara and her constituents who just need to be guided towards them through the right channel.

She added that she will stay in touch with her constituents to be aware of what they really need at each time and not provide water when what they need is Education.

She said what she will be doing in her constituency is working with the people to deliver to them what they need irrespective of her own ideas.

She declared her readiness to serve her people to the best of her ability.

She added that before her emergence as a candidate and ultimately the member representing Owode Onire State Constituency of Asa Local Government area of Kwara State, she has established a linkage with international organisations and donor agencies who she believes will be willing to invest in her constituency which is semi rural through the instrumentality of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The move to make things better through participation, collaboration and intentional steps according to her has made every member of her constituency stand up on their toes so as to ensure that sustainable development comes to her people.