Nigerians have called on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to ensure quality representation in his administration.

Nigerians went to the polls on February 25 to elect a leader who will guide the nation for the next four years.

After the exercise, the Independent national electoral commission declared the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu winner of the presidential election after polling over 8 million votes to emerge the winner of the poll.

Following the declaration, Nigerians have continued react to the outcome of the exercise across the country.

In Ibadan, residents described the victory of the president-elect as deserving, asking him to focus on improving the areas that need attention and bring the hope of the people alive.

In his congratulatory message, the Oyo central senator-elect commended the Asiwaju Tinubu for his resilience, assuring Nigerians that President-elect would replicate his past achievements during his administration.

Many Nigerians hope that the president-elect will help address economic instability and ensure need improvement is implemented.