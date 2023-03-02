Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma says President-elect Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has all it takes to turn things around in the country.

He stated this while congratulating Asiwaju Tinubu on his victory in the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Nigerians came out in their numbers last Saturday, to vote for candidates of their choice, the Presidential election.

In the keen contest, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, early Wednesday decaled Bola Tinubu winner after polling the highest number of votes to emerge Nigeria’s president-elect.

This victory, a joyous Uzodinma celebrates expressing confidence that the president-elect has the capacity to turn the fortunes of this country.

He said “Asiwaju is a man whom you know, brought up Lagos to be the largest cosmopolitan city in Africa.

“A man with a lot of capacity and ideas who have also trained and brought up so many young men and women into meaningful positions.

“I am happy to Almighty God for given the APC the opportunity to continue to pilot the affairs of the country.

“All i ask of my people is to be patient.

Imo traditional rulers also say it is time for all Nigerians to join hands with the president-elect to address numerous challenges facing the nation.

They also urged other contestants to come together, work with the president-elect to make Nigeria a better place.

Nigerians are full of expectations from the new president-elect to begin tackling the challenges of insecurity, poor economy, poor health, education among others.