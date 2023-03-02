Candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party in the just concluded senatorial election in southern Taraba state, Mr Iliyasu Gadu is calling for total cancellation of the result over omission of his party’s logo.

Speaking at a press conference in Jalingo, the politician said most of his party faithful were denied the opportunity to vote.

“My polling unit was the Kofar Gadu located in the view World in Wukari.

“In my particular case, I was a candidate for the senatorial elections under the people’s Redemption party, PRP I was supremely hopeful that I will be able to vote.

“I was also hopeful that thousands of my supporters including women, youth and town folks across the Zone would do same.

“To my utter surprise and dismay, however, I discovered that the logo of my party which is the people’s Redemption party, PRP was not on the ballot paper of the senate elections.

“Effectively this meant that my political party and thousands of my supporters were unlawfully being excluded from participating in the senate elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“Upon inquiry from the officials at the unit, I was told that my party was among the ones that had issues with INEC.

“I was further told to direct my inquiries at INEC office.”

He explains that a competent court directed INEC to put PRP’s name and logo but the commission failed to oblige.

He therefore called for repeat of the exercise to allow him and his supporters exercise their constitutional rights.

Meanwhile, the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has set up committees to meet with aggrieved presidential candidates to start reconciliation process.

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu and a member of the committees disclosed this through his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde in a statement on Wednesday.

He said a Committee of Elders of the All Progressives Congress would soon begin to meet with co-contestants of the President-elect in a bid to move the country forward.

He stressed that every aggrieved person will be met for reconciliation.

Bola Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to emerge victorious in February 25th election.