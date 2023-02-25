The Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu, Musa Kwankwaso has expressed his disappointment at the non inclusion of his party name on the ballot papers used for the election.

Kwankwaso who voted in his polling unit located at Malamai ward of Madobi Local Government area in Kano State, faulted the commission for poor arrangement and sensitisation about the process involved in the election.

He also said reports from some locations monitored by his party agents indicated that accreditation and voting started behind schedule.