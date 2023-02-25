The National Council for Arts and Culture’s (NCAC) Director-General, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has announced that he will lead a delegation to China to advance the country’s cultural commerce strategy.

Mr Runsewe made this announcement in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, “Chinese are one of the most developed industrial nations in the whole world.

“Since the current Chinese Ambassador came to Nigeria, he has been working hard to see how China and Nigeria can work together that is why I took interest.”

“Now, I want to take all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to China. Let every state chose an aspect of commerce which will become cultural commerce strategy.”

The NACA Boss said that he spoke with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, and he had agreed that each state would chose a brand or a product.

The director-general recalled that when he took all the state commissioners for culture and tourism to South Africa, the idea was to build a brand of cultural tourism.

He added that he took all his management to Dubai in 2019.

“All my team to Dubai I said to them that that witchcraft that is in Dubai we have to unfold it. We visited a place where human beings communicated with fish.”

“Dubai turned nonsense to some things. We have the research document ready. There is no way this industry can be at home all the time, we need to go out and learn from others.”

“The idea of a trip to China is a plan but when we finish, Nigeria will be celebrated because we are going to be having 37 brands and products,’’ he said.