As Nigeria and the Kingdom of the Netherlands’ bilateral and commercial contacts expand, the National Council for Arts and Culture has emphasised the importance of establishing an African research center for arts and culture.

Segun Runsewe, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, made the call in Abuja during the Nigeria-Netherlands economic consultative conference held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr. Runsewe stated that Nigeria and the Kingdom of the Netherlands have had a strong bilateral connection for many years, which opened the ground for the signing of an economic treaty between the two countries.

Runsewe noted that, despite the enormous investment potentials in the art, culture, and tourist sectors, the Kingdom of the Netherlands has not fully capitalized on investment opportunities that exist in the sector for the mutual benefit of both countries.

He called on the kingdom of Netherlands to work out strong modalities for the establishment of an African study centre in one of the Dutch universities which will serve as a citadel of the study of African arts, crafts , popularisation of ethnographic culture, knowledge sharing and scholarship inquiring into our gastronomy and protection of cultural heritage

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Adamu Lamuwa welcomed the delegation from the kingdom of Netherlands who were in the country to foster ways of deepening the bilateral treaty for both countries.

He stated that both countries were committed to fostering economic growth in areas such as agriculture, information technology (IT), healthcare, and renewable energy.

The three-day event drew participants from the commercial sector, government agencies, and diplomatic communities.