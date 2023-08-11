A group known as the Arewa New Agenda has called on State Governments to establish an interfaith commission in their respective States to manage ethnic and religious matters and encourage peace and tranquility in Nigeria.

This is part of resolutions reached at a 2 day dialogue in Abuja with leaders of different ethnic groups in Northern Nigeria to seek solutions to the continuous violent attacks in different parts of the Country.

Relative peace appears to have eluded some communities within Nigeria, who continue to suffer violent attacks.

These attacks have created unrest and disharmony, piling pressure on security agencies to stem the tide.

Advertisement

The Arewa new Agenda has put together this 2 day dialogue to create a platform where people in affected communities can freely express their fears, with hopes of finding a sustainable solution that will foster peace and security.

The group has resolved to continue the process of peaceful dialogue , advocacy and sensitization to resolve all issues of communal conflict and clashes that will enable the restoration of peace and security in troubled areas.

The dialogue also proposes a National Day of Forgiveness and reconciliation that will involve government and community leaders.