It has been observed that for Nigeria to have desired result in tackling National security challenges; Science, Technology and innovations must be adopted and funded.

The Executive Secretary of the National Board of Technical Education, Idris Bugaje made this known while speaking on issues of National Security at the 1st Raheem Oloyo Memorial lecture, held at Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro.

Tackling insecurity in Nigeria requires a multi faceted approach that incorporates various modern technologies and government must be ready to provide money and support for research and innovations.

On his part, professor Solomon Akinola of the Department of Computer Science, University of Ibadan identified many challenges facing the country and efforts made by the federal government.

He concluded that the country needs to do more especially in the area of science and technology.

While speaking on the efforts of the Polytechnic in supporting the country in the area of technological development, the Rector of the federal Polytechnic, Ilaro said the institution through its innovation centre has developed software and equipping the students with skills in the area of Artificial intelligence and robotics.

Other speakers at the event say they believe Nigeria can overcome the challenges but want the current administration to address the issue of poor funding for research and development in the country.