China partners EKSG on Nuclear Science, Technology

The Chinese ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun has assured Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi of the Chinese Government’s readiness to collaborate with the state in the development of her Knowledge Zone project and the use of nuclear science and technology in developing critical sectors of the state.

Advertisement

Cui Jianchun stated this on Wednesday, when he led expert from China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) and other Chinese delegations to Governor Fayemi and some of his Commissioners at the Excos Chambers in Ado Ekiti.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ambassador Jianchun, who was also accompanied by the Director General, Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC), Professor Yusuf Ahmed, was in the state for a three day feasibility study of the Ekiti Knowledge Zone and how to apply nuclear technology in the development of agriculture, health, biotechnology, education and other critical sectors of the State.

Advertisement

He explained that Ekiti state’s partnership with China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) is a technological collaboration that would promote understanding on how to peacefully apply nuclear energy to serve the people.

He reiterated his optimism that the partnership with China in development of the Ekiti Knowledge Zone project would attract more supports from Chinese community not only in Nigeria but in other places.

Advertisement

In his remarks, Governor Fayemi explained that his administration was passionate about knowledge generation, knowledge development and knowledge transmission as well as wealth creation for the benefit of the people of the State.

He further expressed the readiness of the state to explore nuclear energy in the development of agriculture, education, health, biotechnology and whole range of other sectors to the advantage of the entire people of the State.

Advertisement

Also the Director General of NAEC, Professor Yusuf Ahmed, revealed that China has about 60 percent stake in the entire funding of the project adding that his team had secured major requirements needed for the take-off of the execution of the project.