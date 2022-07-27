Alleged fraud: Court orders remand of fmr AGF Ahmed Idris in Kuje facility

An FCT high Court sitting in Maitama, has ordered the remand of former accountant general of the federation Ahmed Idris at the Kuje Correctional center.

Presiding Judge Justice Adeyemi Ajayi made the order after taking arguments for and against the bail application.

Counsel to former AGF, Chris Uche prayed the court to admit the defendant to bail in liberal terms as the alleged offenses are bailable.

Opposing the bail application counsel to the EFCC Rotimi Jacob’s held that the court should look are the gravity of the alleged offenses to refuse bail.

The case was adjourned till 28th July for ruling on the bail application.

The former Accountant General of the Federation is standing trial over alleged money laundering and diversion of public funds.

The EFCC had reportedly been investigating Mr Idris over a case of diversion of at least N80 billion in public funds which was allegedly laundered through some bogus contracts.

The companies allegedly used in laundering the funds have allegedly been linked to family members and associates of the accountant-general, according to investigators.

He was arrested according to sources within the commission after failing to honour several invitations for interrogation.

President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed Mr Ahmed Idris accountant-general on June 25, 2015.

The position became vacant at the time after the former Accountant General, Jonah Otunla, left office on June 12, 2015 on the Expiration of his tenure.

He was reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari for a second four-year term in June 2019, amid criticisms from labour groups who said the accountant-general should retire after turning 60.

Mr Idris, who is a native of Kano State, North-west Nigeria, was born on November 25, 1960, and was until his appointment as the accountant General in 2015 the Director of Finance and Accounts in the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.