EFCC arraigns ex-AGF Ahmed Idris, three others on 14 count charge

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned the former Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris and three others on 14 count charge of stealing and criminal breach of trust.

The former AGF is being represented by Chris Uche Senior Advocate of Nigeria, while Rotimi Jacobs Senior Advocate of Nigeria is the prosecuting counsel

Advertisement

The three other accused persons are Godfrey Akindele, Mohammed Usman and Gezawa commodity Market and Exchange limited. The last Defendant is a cooperate entity

Meanwhile, the former Accountant General of the federation Ahmed Idris has pleaded not guilty to 14 count charge of Stealing and criminal breach of trust.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The other defendants also pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Counsel to Mr Idris, Chris Uche prayed the court to allow the defendant to continue enjoying the administrative bail granted to him by the EFCC.

Advertisement

Prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Jacobs however opposed to the plea of bail made by defendants counsel.

He prayed the court to remand the defendants and allow them argue a proper bail application at a later date and not an oral application

Advertisement