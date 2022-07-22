Updated: Court remands ex-Accountant General, two others in Prison custody

A federal high court on Abuja has ordered the remand of the former Accountant General of the federation, Ahmed Idris and two others in Prison custody

Delivering ruling Justice Adeyemi Ajayi held that the court is not a puppet to dance to the rhythm of public opinion.

The defendant counsel has already filed a bail application, saying it is in accordance with the law to allow the prosecuting counsel to respond to the application.

Counsel to 1st defendant however pleaded with the court that due to the porous security nature of the Kuje correctional facility, his client be remanded in the EFCC custody.

Justice Ajayi repeatedly ordered the senior advocate to sit down that nobody can overturn her order before her.

The former Accountant General of the federation pleaded not guilty to the 14 count charge of Stealing and criminal breach of trust. The other defendants also pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The case has been adjourned till 27th July for hearing of bail application.