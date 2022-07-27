Insecurity: IGP beefs up security in strategic areas of Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the deployment of additional forces to strategic areas in the federal capital territory, Abuja.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement amid concerns over security breaches in some parts of Abuja.

He said the police chief has also charged the Force Intelligence Bureau to ensure robust information gathering.

According to force public relations officer, the police are not leaving any stone unturned to fortify the Federal Capital Territory and its environs.

He called on residents of the FCT to synergise with the police and other security agencies to forestall any breach of security.

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists on Monday ambushed troops of the Presidential Guards Brigade along Kubwa-Bwari area of the FCT, inflicting injury on at least three soldiers.

According to sources, the attackers of the Guards Brigade were headed to the Nigerian Law School in Bwari when they ran into the troops.

The Federal Government ordered the closure of one of its campuses, the Federal Government College in Kwali Area Council of the FCT, on Monday due to security concerns after gunmen reportedly attacked two neighboring communities.