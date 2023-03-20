The Kaduna State Collation centre has resumed collation for the governorship election.

The electoral commission has so far announced results from 19 local governments out of 23 local government areas in the state.

The remaining four are expected to be announced, and the overall results from across the state will be summed up, with a winner declared and returned elected.

To prevent a breakdown in law and order, the state has already increased the deployment of security agents across the state in advance of the announcement of a winner.

The city of Kaduna is tense as all eyes are on the state collation center where the results will be announced.

The state commissioner for internal security and home affairs has assured citizens that security agencies are on high alert to protect law and order across the state.

He claims that the government has received credible intelligence reports indicating that some individuals and groups intend to sow discontent and incite violence in Kaduna Metropolis and other major cities in the state.

A joint team of security operatives in the state is also putting on a show of force right now.