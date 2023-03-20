The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has resumed Collation of Governorship Election results in Zamfara.

Results of five Local Government areas have so far being collated Sunday night

The Local government areas are Anka, Gummi, Bukkuyum, Zurmi and Bungudu

Nine more LGAs are expected to present their results

Talata Mafara LGA

Returning Officer: Dr. Sa’idu Yahaya, Federal University, Gusau

Registered Voters – 148,098

Accredited Voters – 66, 211

ADP – 195

APC -41, 280

PDP – 22, 236

Total valid Votes – 64,817

Rejected Votes – 717

Total Votes Cast – 65, 534

BAKURA LGA

Returning Officer: Dr. Aliyu Usman, FUG, Gusau

Registered Voters – 113, 089

Accredited Voters – 62, 102

ADP – 31

APC -41, 063

PDP – 19, 455

YPP – 97

Total valid Votes – 60, 728

Rejected Votes – 325

Total Votes Cast – 61, 053

TSAFE LGA

Returning Officer: Dr. Mohamed Lawal Jabaka, FUG Gusau

Registered Voters – 165, 705

Accredited Voters – 70, 241

ADP – 68

APC – 25, 805

LP – 23

NRM – 90

PDP – 42,188

YPP – 56

Total valid Votes – 68, 353

Rejected Votes – 1, 431

Total Votes Cast – 69, 784