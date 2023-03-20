The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has resumed Collation of Governorship Election results in Zamfara.
Results of five Local Government areas have so far being collated Sunday night
The Local government areas are Anka, Gummi, Bukkuyum, Zurmi and Bungudu
Nine more LGAs are expected to present their results
Talata Mafara LGA
Returning Officer: Dr. Sa’idu Yahaya, Federal University, Gusau
Registered Voters – 148,098
Accredited Voters – 66, 211
ADP – 195
APC -41, 280
PDP – 22, 236
Total valid Votes – 64,817
Rejected Votes – 717
Total Votes Cast – 65, 534
BAKURA LGA
Returning Officer: Dr. Aliyu Usman, FUG, Gusau
Registered Voters – 113, 089
Accredited Voters – 62, 102
ADP – 31
APC -41, 063
PDP – 19, 455
YPP – 97
Total valid Votes – 60, 728
Rejected Votes – 325
Total Votes Cast – 61, 053
TSAFE LGA
Returning Officer: Dr. Mohamed Lawal Jabaka, FUG Gusau
Registered Voters – 165, 705
Accredited Voters – 70, 241
ADP – 68
APC – 25, 805
LP – 23
NRM – 90
PDP – 42,188
YPP – 56
Total valid Votes – 68, 353
Rejected Votes – 1, 431
Total Votes Cast – 69, 784
Leave a Reply