Resident Electoral commissioner Lagos state Olusegun Agbaje says results are in from 16 Local government areas.

He calls for calm among political parties and other stakeholders.

At the moment there are no party agents of Labour Party and PDP represented.

Returning officer is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, FUTA, Professor Adenike Temidayo Oladiji.

LAGOS ISLAND LG

Registered voters 200848

Accredited voters 41626

APC: 37760

LP : 1317

PDP : 1783

Total Valid votes 41234

Rejected votes 389

Total votes cast 41623

APAPA LOCAL GOVT

COLLATION OFFICER JAMES AKANMU

Registered voters 196950

Accredited voters 28867

APC 21007

LP 4157

PDP 2487

Total Valid votes 28322

Rejected votes 513

Total votes cast 28835

NO Cancellation

EPE LOCAL GOVT

COLLATION OFFICER: KAREEM AKINLOYE

Registered voters 160124

Accredited voters 35103

APC: 29614

LP : 1515

PDP: 3272

Total Valid votes 34790

Rejected votes 313

Total votes cast 35103

AGEGE LG

COLLATION OFFICER PROF SUNDAY ADEYEMO

Registered voters 365885

Accredited voters 48998

APC 35845

LP 8486

PDP 3176

Total Valid votes 48284

Rejected votes 680

Total votes cast 48964

Ajeromi Ifelodun LG

Registered voters 394918

Accredited voters 64230

APC 39798

LP 19821

PDP 2607

Total Valid votes 63200

Rejected votes 1030

Total votes cast 64230

Cancellation: over voting, disruption of process

Ikeja LG

COLLATION OFFICER: Prof Muhammad Amuda

Registered voters 339879

Accredited voters 51199

APC : 32273

LP : 15174

PDP : 1616

Total Valid votes : 49899

Rejected votes : 686

Total votes cast : 50585

Cancellation: GRA POLICING BARRACK AND OVER VOTING, SNATCHING OF BALLOT

Surulere LG

COLLATION OFFICER: Prof Owolabi kuye

Registered voters 401846

Accredited voters 75798

APC : 42451

LP 28069

PDP 2200

Total Valid votes : 74001

Rejected votes : 990

Total votes cast: 74991

Cancellation: over voting, Disruption in 8 polling units

IBEJU LEKKI LG

COLLATION OFFICER Prof. Okunnowo wahab

Registered voters 134496

Accredited voters 27480

APC 19369

LP 3785

PDP 3189

Total Valid votes 26580

Rejected votes 899

Total votes cast 27479

Cancellation in 2 polling units due to Disruption, burning of Bvas machines and ballot boxes.

Ifako Ijaiye

COLLATION OFFICER Lukman Adams

Registered voters 399938

Accredited voters 55322

APC 38682

LP 13020

PDP 2262

Total Valid votes 54783

Rejected votes 539

Total votes cast 55322

One Cancellation due to over voting

Mushin LG

Registered voters 394463

Accredited voters 90028

APC 52249

LP : 11759

PDP : 4006

Total Valid votes 68952

Rejected votes 959

Total votes cast 69911

3 cancellation due to over voting, disruption at Ilasamaja

Badagry LG

Registered voters 227914

Accredited voters 53462

APC 41482

LP 4863

PDP 5472

Total Valid votes 52612

Rejected votes 818

Total votes cast 53430

No cancellation

LAGOS MAINLAND

Registered voters 253546

Accredited voters 39836

APC 26021

LP 9999

PDP 2362

Total Valid votes 39084

Rejected votes 751

Total votes cast 39835

Cancellation in 3 polling units due to Disruption of process

Alimosho LG

Registered voters 850557

Accredited voters 132579

APC 83631

LP 37136

PDP 7872

Total Valid votes 130524

Rejected votes 1892

Total votes cast 132416

Cancellation due to over voting in 2 polling units

OJO LG

Registered voters 329799

Accredited voters 58969

APC 30797

LP 19027

PDP 3889

Total Valid votes 54450

Rejected votes 910

Total votes cast 55360

Cancellation in 43 polling units due to over voting, Disruption of process

IKORODU LG

Registered voters 388971

Accredited voters 84103

APC 64697

LP 13207

PDP 3797

Total Valid votes 82959

Rejected votes 1130

Total votes cast 84089

No Cancellation

KOSOFE LG

Registered voters 481341

Accredited voters 84123

APC 49344

LP 26123

PDP 3537

Total Valid votes 81809

Rejected votes 1460

Total votes cast 83269

Cancellation in 5 polling units due to over voting

Oshodi-Isolo Lg

Registered voters 477236

Accredited voters 67210

APC 36792

LP 24948

PDP 2515

Total Valid votes 65217

Rejected votes 1658

Total votes cast 66875

35 Cancellations due to over voting, disruption of electoral process

Somolu Lg

Registered voters 316752

Accredited voters 56397

APC 36783

LP 15096

PDP 3130

Total Valid votes 55785

Rejected votes 608

Total votes cast 56393

4 cancellations due to Disruption and snatching of ballot boxes

AMUWO ODOFIN LG

Registered voters 331215

Accredited voters 55442

APC 17576

LP 34860

PDP 1809

Total Valid votes 54763

Rejected votes 573

Total votes cast 55336

Cancellation in 30 polling units due to Disruption of electoral process and over voting