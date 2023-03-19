Resident Electoral commissioner Lagos state Olusegun Agbaje says results are in from 16 Local government areas.
He calls for calm among political parties and other stakeholders.
At the moment there are no party agents of Labour Party and PDP represented.
Returning officer is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, FUTA, Professor Adenike Temidayo Oladiji.
LAGOS ISLAND LG
Registered voters 200848
Accredited voters 41626
APC: 37760
LP : 1317
PDP : 1783
Total Valid votes 41234
Rejected votes 389
Total votes cast 41623
APAPA LOCAL GOVT
COLLATION OFFICER JAMES AKANMU
Registered voters 196950
Accredited voters 28867
APC 21007
LP 4157
PDP 2487
Total Valid votes 28322
Rejected votes 513
Total votes cast 28835
NO Cancellation
EPE LOCAL GOVT
COLLATION OFFICER: KAREEM AKINLOYE
Registered voters 160124
Accredited voters 35103
APC: 29614
LP : 1515
PDP: 3272
Total Valid votes 34790
Rejected votes 313
Total votes cast 35103
AGEGE LG
COLLATION OFFICER PROF SUNDAY ADEYEMO
Registered voters 365885
Accredited voters 48998
APC 35845
LP 8486
PDP 3176
Total Valid votes 48284
Rejected votes 680
Total votes cast 48964
Ajeromi Ifelodun LG
Registered voters 394918
Accredited voters 64230
APC 39798
LP 19821
PDP 2607
Total Valid votes 63200
Rejected votes 1030
Total votes cast 64230
Cancellation: over voting, disruption of process
Ikeja LG
COLLATION OFFICER: Prof Muhammad Amuda
Registered voters 339879
Accredited voters 51199
APC : 32273
LP : 15174
PDP : 1616
Total Valid votes : 49899
Rejected votes : 686
Total votes cast : 50585
Cancellation: GRA POLICING BARRACK AND OVER VOTING, SNATCHING OF BALLOT
Surulere LG
COLLATION OFFICER: Prof Owolabi kuye
Registered voters 401846
Accredited voters 75798
APC : 42451
LP 28069
PDP 2200
Total Valid votes : 74001
Rejected votes : 990
Total votes cast: 74991
Cancellation: over voting, Disruption in 8 polling units
IBEJU LEKKI LG
COLLATION OFFICER Prof. Okunnowo wahab
Registered voters 134496
Accredited voters 27480
APC 19369
LP 3785
PDP 3189
Total Valid votes 26580
Rejected votes 899
Total votes cast 27479
Cancellation in 2 polling units due to Disruption, burning of Bvas machines and ballot boxes.
Ifako Ijaiye
COLLATION OFFICER Lukman Adams
Registered voters 399938
Accredited voters 55322
APC 38682
LP 13020
PDP 2262
Total Valid votes 54783
Rejected votes 539
Total votes cast 55322
One Cancellation due to over voting
Mushin LG
Registered voters 394463
Accredited voters 90028
APC 52249
LP : 11759
PDP : 4006
Total Valid votes 68952
Rejected votes 959
Total votes cast 69911
3 cancellation due to over voting, disruption at Ilasamaja
Badagry LG
Registered voters 227914
Accredited voters 53462
APC 41482
LP 4863
PDP 5472
Total Valid votes 52612
Rejected votes 818
Total votes cast 53430
No cancellation
LAGOS MAINLAND
Registered voters 253546
Accredited voters 39836
APC 26021
LP 9999
PDP 2362
Total Valid votes 39084
Rejected votes 751
Total votes cast 39835
Cancellation in 3 polling units due to Disruption of process
Alimosho LG
Registered voters 850557
Accredited voters 132579
APC 83631
LP 37136
PDP 7872
Total Valid votes 130524
Rejected votes 1892
Total votes cast 132416
Cancellation due to over voting in 2 polling units
OJO LG
Registered voters 329799
Accredited voters 58969
APC 30797
LP 19027
PDP 3889
Total Valid votes 54450
Rejected votes 910
Total votes cast 55360
Cancellation in 43 polling units due to over voting, Disruption of process
IKORODU LG
Registered voters 388971
Accredited voters 84103
APC 64697
LP 13207
PDP 3797
Total Valid votes 82959
Rejected votes 1130
Total votes cast 84089
No Cancellation
KOSOFE LG
Registered voters 481341
Accredited voters 84123
APC 49344
LP 26123
PDP 3537
Total Valid votes 81809
Rejected votes 1460
Total votes cast 83269
Cancellation in 5 polling units due to over voting
IBEJU LEKKI LG
COLLATION OFFICER Prof. Okunnowo wahab
Registered voters 134496
Accredited voters 27480
APC 19369
LP 3785
PDP 3189
Total Valid votes 26580
Rejected votes 899
Total votes cast 27479
Cancellation in 2 polling units due to Disruption, burning of Bvas machines and ballot boxes.
Oshodi-Isolo Lg
Registered voters 477236
Accredited voters 67210
APC 36792
LP 24948
PDP 2515
Total Valid votes 65217
Rejected votes 1658
Total votes cast 66875
35 Cancellations due to over voting, disruption of electoral process
Somolu Lg
Registered voters 316752
Accredited voters 56397
APC 36783
LP 15096
PDP 3130
Total Valid votes 55785
Rejected votes 608
Total votes cast 56393
4 cancellations due to Disruption and snatching of ballot boxes
AMUWO ODOFIN LG
Registered voters 331215
Accredited voters 55442
APC 17576
LP 34860
PDP 1809
Total Valid votes 54763
Rejected votes 573
Total votes cast 55336
Cancellation in 30 polling units due to Disruption of electoral process and over voting
Leave a Reply