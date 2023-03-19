Voting is underway in the 10 polling units of the highbrow Victoria Garden City in Lagos one day after the exercise was rescheduled by the independent national electoral commission.

Voting could not hold yesterday following a reported protest by voters against the move by INEC to relocate their centres outside the gate of the estate.

The rescheduled exercise is witnessing impressive turnout notwithstanding the shift.

A combined team of security agencies are on ground to prevent breakdown of law and order as officials of the economic and financial crimes Commission are also on ground to watch out for possible vote trading.

The electoral officer for Eti-Osa local council, Bukola Abisoye told TVC News that the exercise was rescheduled till today following untowards attitude from Voters in the garden city.

The affected polling units have registered voters of over 6000.