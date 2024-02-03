Voters across the five polling units in Agaza ward of Keana Constituency in Nasarawa State have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the seamless commencement of accreditation and voting.

Accreditation and voting commenced at about 8:30 in the morning amidst tight security.

The by-election is taking place following the judgment of the court of appeal declaring a rerun in the constituency.

Advertisement

In its judgment, the court held that the number of votes cancelled in Agaza ward supersedes the vote difference between the candidate of the ruling party Mohammed Omadefu and the candidate of the major opposition party Basil Osheka.