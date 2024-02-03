The ongoing by-election in Benue’s Guma 1 state constituency is being characterised by low voter turnout.

TVC News Benue State correspondent, Mayowa Okunato, who visited several of the voting stations in Daudu, observed a poor voter turnout.

Voting began at 8:30 a.m. at the Ali Agudu polling station in Daudu, which is occupied by internally displaced people.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Benue State, Sam Egwu, applauded the peaceful conduct of the election.

He said that the commission did enough enlightenment campaign and wondered about the low turnout of voters.

Candidates who also cast their votes at LGEA Primary School and Market Square Uikpam polling unit, commends the process and security agencies.