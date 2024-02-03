The candidates of the ruling People Democratic party(PDP) and NNPP for Jalingo Yerro Zing federal constituency in Taraba state have raised concern over low voter turnout for the by-election.

The two candidates in separate interview with newsmen shortly after they cast their vote at their polling unit, 007 Lamurde primary school Jalingo and tashan lau 001 commended INEC officials for coming out in time for the exercise.

They are worried over voters apathy but optimistic of their party victory at the end of the exercise.

Voting and accreditation commenced as early as 8.30am and the atmosphere was relatively calm across various polling units visited by Tvcnews crew.

The ad-hoc staff of the independent national electoral commission and electorates were physically on ground as early as 7 am