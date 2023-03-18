Unlike what happened during the presidential election three weeks ago, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and their materials arrived early on time in most polling units in Kwara state.

But the voter turnout was poor as at the time of the commencement of accreditation and voting.

The election is peaceful in all the polling units visited by our crew.

But what is conspicuous is the low turnout of voters for the governorship and house of assembly election.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who seeking a second term in office cast his vote at his Idiigba polling unit in Adewole ward, Ilorin.

He observes that there is a low turn voters.

His view is also shared by a former president of the senate, Dr Bukola Saraki and the SDP governorship candidate, Hakeem Lawal.

The PDP governorship candidate, Yaman Abdullahi casts his vote at kuchita primary school polling unit 3, Shonga, Edu local government area of kwara state.

He complains of lack of adequate voting materials in some polling units.

Kwara state has more that one point six million registered voters but less than five hundred thousand voters participated in the last presidential election, representing less that one third of the total number of registered voters.