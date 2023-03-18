Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has decried low turnout of voters for the Governorship and State Assembly elections in Adamawa state and other part of the country.

Atiku, who voted at his Ajia ward 012 in Old GRA, Jimeta, passed a vote of no confidence on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for the conduct of the polls.

Security around Yola, the Adamawa state capital, was tight.

Due to the peaceful atmosphere, prospective voters were eager to exercise their franchise in the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

Electoral officers started the process as scheduled by 8:30 in the morning.

The former Vice President and presidential candidate in the February 25 elections, arrived his Ajia ward 012 in Jimeta, Yola North Local Government Area at about 11:45 in the morning.

He was promptly accredited and voted afterwards.

Atiku described performance of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC as below expectation.

This particular school in Yola has 10 polling units.

One of the governorship candidates in the state expressed satisfaction with the exercise, after voting at her polling unit 006.

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge the North-East assured residents of their safety during and after the elections.

The turnout of voters for these polls is expected to surpass that of the February 25 Presidential and Nationally Assembly Elections in the state.