There was low Turnout of Electorates in major parts of Enugu state visited by TVCNews crew.

Despite the Senatorial Election holding in Enugu East ,The Gubernatorial and state house of Assembly election had low turnout,

Some Gubernatorial candidates joined party faithful and residents in Enugu state to perform their civic duty .

At Polling unit 007,ward 14 ,Mbeguzo village square ,one of the contestants Peter Mbah cast his vote

At Ozalla Polling unit 002, Frank Nweke exercised his Civic duty .

At the Okpara Square where there are six Polling units , TVCNews can confirm that Senatorial Election was held alongside state assembly and Gubernitorial election.

However, there are concerns about the low turnout of Voters unlike the 25th of February Presidential Election.

As at the time of filing this report , Sorting and counting is ongoing at the Opara square

For residents in Enugu, It is certain that a new man will take charge of the state affairs as interim Governor is term-limited and did not seek a third term.