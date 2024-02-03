Despite security concerns in Katsina, voting for the by-election for the Kankara Faskari federal constituency seat began with a significant turnout of voters across 20 polling units.

Although party agents and voters reported that voting materials arrived early in most places, voting is moving slowly at several polling stations, particularly in the Faskari local government region.

Voters at Daudawa A and Kanon Haki voting stations confirmed that hoodlums invaded the polling station, causing chaos despite the significant security presence.

Voting was halted for more than an hour in Daudawa A due to an overcrowding and a rush by voters to return home due to bandit attacks in pockets.

Members of the press had to wait for hours before gaining access to most of of the polling centers due to the security situation of the area.

The state is relatively peaceful and normal as no violence has been reported across the polling stations.