Residents of Jos, the plateau state capital are looking forward to Saturday 25th of February, day set by the independent National electoral commission, INEC for them to vote for their choice presidential candidate.

TVC News Crew went round the Jos metropolis to hear from people on their level of preparedness as the day draws closer.

Wile some expressed mixed feelings towards the day, others say they are happy and looking forward to going to the polling unit and voting for their choice of presidential candidate.

The Independent National Electoral Commission in the state has assured of their readiness to conduct free, fair and credible polls.

The police authorities on their part have expressed their preparedness to provide security during the polls in the state.

PRO Plateau Command, Alfred Alabo said the command is doing all in its power to ensure that the pre, election proper and post elections are conducted in a very peaceful atmosphere.

All eligible voters are expected to go to their various polling units and exercise their franchise.