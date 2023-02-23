The European Union observers have said they are keen in monitoring the 2023 election from INEC preparedness, actions of political parties before and after the elections, and media coverage to see the credibility of the process.

TVC News Political Correspondent, Ademola Lawrence who is covering the election in Akwa Ibom state said unlike most states, the Uyo Branch of the central bank of Nigeria is yet to distribute the sensitive materials to the 31 Local government areas of the state as at the time of this report.

One of the security personnel told TVC News that the materials will be moved from the Apex bank on Friday.

The streets are few cars on the road of uyo, but the most common feature are the long queues at ATM points as people still find it difficult to get cash.

Some of the residents of Akwa Ibom said despite the hurdles of no cash and fuel scarcity, they will come out and vote for the candidate of their choice

For European observers they are eager to monitor the elections from every perspective and note the transparency in the process.